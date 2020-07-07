Qatar 2022 Mission: Yon de Luisa indicated what are the goals of the Mexican team in the next World Cup

Share it:

Yon de Luisa pointed out what are the goals of the Mexican team in the next World Cup (Photo: Twitter / @miseleccionmx)

Although there are two years left until the World Cup Qatar 2022, the different teams have been preparing to play a decent role in the highest soccer fair. Among them the Mexican team, led by the Argentine Gerardo "Tata" Martino.

For this next world Cup, El Tri aims to reach the much-awaited fifth match, he assured Yon de Luisa, president of the Mexican Soccer Federation (FMF). This in his participation in the forum for the anniversary of bilateral relations between Mexico and Qatar, which was organized by the embassy of the Arab country.

"The expectations before the Qatar World Cup have two senses: the sport is to qualify in the best possible way, to arrive at the competition in the best possible way," said the manager. “The plan is to be in the top 8, that is, to reach the fifth game. The challenge for Gerardo Martino, Gerardo Torrado and the National Teams will be to take that leap, ”he explained.

The FMF president spoke about the Aztec team and its preparation for the World Cup (Photo: Screenshot / Qatar Embassy in Mexico)

However, the manager added another objective that is related to the next World Cup, organized by the United States, Canada and Mexico. “The second objective is to bring home the best experiences that have been had from Qatar, to be able to share with the United States and Canada for the organization of 2026 ”, he detailed.

He recalled that Mexico organized the 1970 Cup and stressed that today everything will be different. “Soccer has evolved and understand that the World Cup was with 16 participants that Brazil won with Pelé winning the Cup at the Azteca Stadium. Today we have profoundly evolved soccer ”, he explained.

“There will be 32 countries, 64 games and knowing that it is the last World Cup with this number of participants. By 2026 we will have 48 teams, where we can enjoy 80 games ”, concluded Yon de Luisa.

Mexico has yet to qualify for the World Cup (Photo: Reuters)

In turn, an old acquaintance of Aztec soccer spoke. Serbian Bora Milutinović, who was coach of the Tricolor, expressed that the team must think higher than the fifth game.

“There is talk of the fifth game. Why is there talk of the fifth game? It must speak of the sixth game. When you play the fifth game, you have to have a bigger goal than this. ", assured the technician.

He explained that now Tata's team has a better chance of achieving his goals, because there are more Mexicans abroad than in his time. "In 1986 we only had one player abroad (Hugo Sánchez)", exposed.

Bora Milutinović expressed that the national team must think higher than the fifth match (Photo: Screenshot / Qatar Embassy in Mexico)

“Now there are almost no players who play in Mexico, they all play abroad and that is a huge advantage. Players must prepare in every way, mentally, tactically to give joy to the fans, "said the also advisor for the realization of the 2022 World Cup.

If God gives me life, I will be waiting for what every Mexican wants, to go further

He also assured that Tri fans will live an unforgettable experience in Qatari lands. "I have no doubt that the Mexican fans will have a party incredible in Qatar, because I am going to be here and we are going to (the Tri) go to the sixth game, ”he said.

It is worth remembering that Mexico has not yet classified the international fair. The uncertainty on the part of the Concacaf continues to distribute the tickets to the teams that will go to the World Cup. This because the coronavirus pandemic forced to rethink the classification processes of the confederation.

