Q&A Tech this afternoon at 17:00, we are waiting for your questions!

The appointment with the Q&A on Everyeye.it technology. From 17:00 to 18:00 the tech editorial staff will answer all your questions and curiosities, we are waiting for your questions!

This new Q&A comes in a hectic period for the smartphone and technology market. There are just a few hours left for Samsung's Unpacked 2020 event dedicated to the presentation of the new top of the range of the Korean giant, including the Galaxy S20.

Space also to Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, a fair dedicated to the world of telephony that is experiencing a difficult time in these hours for the decision of Asian giants such as LG and Sony not to participate in the event to minimize the risks related to Coronavirus. And still space for the latest rumors on CPU, GPU, PC Gaming and much more!

As always, we invite you to subscribe to our Twitch channel to receive a notification a few minutes before the start of the broadcast, we await your questions in the space below dedicated to comments! is we meet you at 17:00 this afternoon, Monday 10 February.