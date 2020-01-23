Q&A Tech live Thursday, January 23 from 16:00 on Twitch

Share it:

Come back to ours appointment with the Q&A Tech. Thursday 23 January 2020, from 16:00 it will be possible to follow on our official Twitch channel the new session of questions and answers with the editorial staff of Everyeye Tech. Present the editor of the magazine section, Alessio Ferraiuolo.

This new Q&A comes in a hectic period for the smartphone and technology market. Samsung's Unpacked 2020 event is just a few weeks away, during which the Korean giant should present the new generation of top-of-the-range smartphones, the Galaxy S20 and the new foldable Galaxy Z Flip which, judging by the rumors that have emerged in the last few hours, should not be as cheap as hoped by many.

In March, Apple will most likely unveil the new iPhone SE 2: today is a new Bloomberg report according to which the Colossus of Cupertino will remove the veil from the cheap smartphone in the third month of the year. The device is expected to sport a 4.7-inch screen, enclosed in a shell very similar to the iPhone 8, and will be based on the A13 processor that we have been able to see at work in the new iPhone 11. No Face ID for iPhone SE 2, who in all probability will continue to use the physical Home button with Touch ID.

As always, we invite you to subscribe to our Twitch channel to receive a notification a few minutes before the start.