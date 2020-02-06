Q&A on Nioh 2 on Wednesday 5 February, below with the questions!

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Can't wait to play Nioh 2? We understand you perfectly. Team Ninja's new action RPG, which is being developed exclusively for PlayStation 4, looks really promising.

While waiting for it to arrive on the shelves, we thought well to dedicate an entire one to it Q&A session, during which we will answer all your questions and we will satisfy your curiosity about it. Our editorial staff will be waiting for you on Everyeye's Twitch channel starting from 16:00 today Wednesday 5 February. If you have already thought about some questions, do not hesitate to write it in the comments! The most interesting will be read during the live broadcast.

Alternatively, you can intervene directly in chat, as long as you are subscribed to the Tey channel of Everyeye. We also advise you to click on the bell-shaped symbol at the top to activate the reception of notifications, in this way you will not risk losing the Q&A and future transmissions.

Nioh 2 will be released exclusively on PlayStation 4 on March 13th, and will subsequently be enriched with three DLCs that will enrich the story. Development proceeds at full speed and has now entered its final stages, Team Ninja categorically excluded a postponement. If you have not already done so, we recommend that you watch the Nioh 2 story trailer.