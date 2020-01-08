Q&A live on Twitch today from 16:00, we are waiting for your questions!

Share it:

The holidays will also be over, but those who follow us know that the Everyeye.it Twitch channel is always working to offer you important appointments to follow live with us. Of course, today is no exception, so get ready from 4pm this afternoon.

In fact, today you will be the protagonists, given that a good session is scheduled Q & A, Questions and Answers live with the Editor. And it could not be otherwise after the conference AMD before and of Sony then yesterday's night directly from the stage of CES 2020.

Sony has indeed unveiled the highly anticipated PlayStation 5 logo, and other news we will tell you about, if you missed yesterday's event, right during today's live. But in general we are ready to answer all your questions and curiosities in the videogame field in general. In this regard, you can also start writing them in the comments of this news, and the most interesting will be read during the live broadcast.

Appointment therefore at 4 p.m. this afternoon. See you there!