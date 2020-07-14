Q&A Live of Ghost of Tsushima tomorrow on Twitch: we are waiting for your questions

Share it:

In our usual Tuesday afternoon appointment, the editorial team will be on Everyeye's Twitch channel to answer your questions about Ghost of Tsushima, the awaited open-world action adventure now approaching exclusively on PlayStation 4.

In the course of the live broadcast we will help you to resolve any doubts about the playful experience, the contents, the history and the ambitions that accompany the new work of sucker Punch that, especially after the release of The Last of Us Part 2 and the arrival of PlayStation 5is tickling the curiosity of many fans.

The appointment with our editorial staff is set for 16:00 tomorrow, Tuesday 14 July, and can be followed on Twitch. For those who want to participate in this and all the other programs of our program, we recommend subscribing to the Everyeye Twitch channel to stay up to date on the latest news and, bell allowing, receive the notification shortly before the start of the broadcasts. As in the past, the next Q&A on Ghost of Tsushima will also be published in audio format on Spotify, Apple Podcasts and Google Podcasts.

Waiting to receive your questions about the new PS4 exclusive coming on July 17th, we leave you in the company of the splendid launch video of Ghost of Tsushima.