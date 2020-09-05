Q&A Deluxe, we look forward to your questions to be read live at 3pm

Share it:

It also returns on this fresh Friday in early September the appointment with the Q&A Deluxe: starting from 3:00 pm the editorial staff will answer all your questions and curiosities about the world of video games.

From 10:00 to 12:00 the Fossa will keep us company with a new episode of EveryDay and two hours of free chat. At 15:00 the Q&A Deluxe will air, look forward to your questions in the comments below, the most interesting will be read during the broadcast, we recommend that you be concise, only in this way will we be able to give space to the greatest number of questions.

At 5:00 pm Cydonia returns with Fall Guys while at 9.00 pm new episode of A Tutto Indie with Be_Frankie, dedicated to the phenomenon Undertale, one of the most successful independent games of recent years. We are waiting for you on our Twitch channel, we remind you that by subscribing you will receive a notification a few minutes before the start of broadcasts.

Per subscribe to the channel just click on the purple heart-shaped icon on Twitch. In this way, you will receive a notification when the broadcasts start and you will have the opportunity to interact live with the editorial staff. If you cannot follow the live appointments, we remind you that all the shows are available in rerun on Everyeye On Demand, the Q&A and Talk Show are also published in audio format on Spotify, Apple Podcasts and Google Podcasts.