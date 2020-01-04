Q&A Deluxe: two hours of questions and answers today on Twitch

Share it:

They are still holidays for some, but Friday is also the day that traditionally kicks off the weekend, so for many the anxiety of returning to work or to school is still not felt, and there is plenty of time to relax in our company, especially on ours Twitch channel.

Yes, because even today the schedule of Twitch it is full of events not to be missed, starting from this afternoon at 15, when the Q&A Deluxe by Everyeye.it! So you will be the protagonists, with two hours of questions and answers live with our editorial staff, who will try to satisfy all your video game curiosities. Start writing your questions in the comments of this news, and the most interesting will be read during the live.

At 9 pm we then close the day with our approach march to Cyberpunk 2077. The episode of Cyberpunk Fever today, with Be_Frankie, is dedicated to Remember Me.

So, in summary:

Friday January 3

15:00 – Q&A Deluxe

9.00 pm – Cyberpunk Fever: Remember Me feat Be_Frankie

