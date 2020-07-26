Q&A Deluxe today on Twitch: Xbox Series X event but not only, we are waiting for your questions

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The Q&A Deluxe is back with a new appointment aired this afternoon at 15:00, focusing on the news of the event Xbox Series X Games Showcase but not only of course …

At 2:00 pm Cydonia will play with Paper Mario The Origami King while at 3:00 pm the Q&A Deluxe will air, look forward to your questions in the comments below, the most interesting will be read during the transmission, we recommend to be concise, only in this way will we be able to give space to the greatest number of questions and doubts. PS5, Xbox Series X, next-gen games, Cloud services, Ghost of Tsushima, The Last Of Us 2 … the discussion points certainly are not missing! Finally we remind you at 21:00 the appointment with Be_Frankie and A Tutto Indie, this time dedicated to Bastion.

We are waiting for you on our Twitch channel, we remind you that by subscribing you will receive a notification a few minutes before the start of the broadcasts. If you cannot follow the live events, we remind you that all the shows are available in replication on Everyeye On Demand, the Q&A and Talk Shows are also published in audio format on Spotify, Apple Podcasts and Google Podcasts. Do not miss!