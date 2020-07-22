Q&A Deluxe today on Twitch, we are waiting for your questions to be read live

Share it:

Appointment this afternoon with the first Q&A Deluxe of the week, as usual we are waiting for you live from 15:00 to answer all your questions and curiosities about the world of video games!

From 10:00 to 12:00 Ale will keep us company with a new episode of EveryDay and two hours of free talk. At 13:00 we offer you two hours of Superhot Mind Control Delete gameplay while at 15:00 the Q&A Deluxe will air, look forward to your questions in the comments below, the most interesting will be read during the transmission, we recommend to be concise, only in this way will we be able to give space to the largest number of questions.

At 5pm space at Neon Abyss while at 21:00 Gaming Day will close the day with a new live focused on Destiny 2. We are waiting for you on our Twitch channel, we remind you that by registering you will receive a notification a few minutes before the start of the broadcasts. If you cannot follow the live events, we remind you that all the shows are available in replication on Everyeye On Demand, the Q&A and Talk Shows are also published in audio format on Spotify, Apple Podcasts and Google Podcasts. Do not miss!