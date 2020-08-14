Q&A Deluxe, today at 3pm on Twitch: anticipate the questions for the Editors!

Share it:

The videogame week is about to come to an end, but Everyeye's Twitch schedule is ready to offer a large number of appointments, including a new Q&A session.

The format that sees your questions and curiosities as protagonists returns on time as every Friday. For the occasion, the Everyeye editorial team is preparing to answer your questions related to the different nuances of the videogame universe. Between postponement of Halo: Infinite to 2021, confirmation of the arrival of Xbox Series X in November and the recent removal of Fortnite from the App Store and Play Store, with an attached dispute between Epic Games, Google and Apple, we are sure that the topics for discussion will not be lacking.

The appointment is therefore set for today, Friday 14th August, starting from 15:00, obviously on the Everyeye Twitch Channel. For the occasion, the format awaits you in Q&A Deluxe declination: the editorial staff will therefore keep you company for about two hours, responding to the curiosities of the community until 17:00. As per tradition, we invite you to anticipate your questions in the space reserved for comments, directly at the bottom of this news. We are therefore waiting for you at 15:00 on Everyeye Twitch Channel!

In case you cannot follow the live broadcast, we also remind you that you can find a complete replica of it on the Everyeye On Demand YouTube Channel.