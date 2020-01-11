Q&A Deluxe today at 15:00 on Twitch, we are waiting for your questions!

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

And Friday and this only means one thing: it's time for again Q&A Deluxe! Starting from 15:00 the editorial staff of Everyeye.it will be live on Twitch to answer all your questions and curiosities about the world of video games.

As usual we invite you to leave your questions in the space below dedicated to comments, the most interesting will be answered during the live broadcast. The topics of conversation are not lacking: from new on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X to rumors about new games coming out in 2020, without forgetting the new content of Pokemon Sword and Shield coming soon. In this regard, at 5.00 pm Cydonia will hold a Q&A Pokemon to clarify all your doubts about the announcements of the Direct on January 9th. At 21:00 finally space in Be_Frankie with one new episode of Remember Me dedicated to Observer.

Live Twitch January 10, 2020

15:00 – Q&A Deluxe

5:00 pm – Q&A Pokemon with Cydonia

9.00 pm – Cyberpunk Fever: Remember Me feat Be_Frankie

To participate in our live shows, subscribe to the Everyeye.it Twitch channel, or follow them on the YouTube channel Everyeye on Demand as well. In short, you have no more excuses!