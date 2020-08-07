Q&A Deluxe today at 15:00 on Twitch: the editorial team answers, leave us your questions!

Share it:

Waiting for the opening ceremony of QuakeCon 2020, the editorial team of Everyeye awaits you in the afternoon live on Twitch, for a rich chat with friends.

In fact, the appointment with the format returns on time Q&A Deluxe, with two full hours of chatting with the Everyeye team. As usual, the editorial staff will answer questions from the public, trying to range between different themes, between the growing expectations for the next gen, the recent State of Play, the new releases of the month of August and much more. Waiting for the live broadcast to start at 15:00, you can carry on anticipating your questions: as always, use the comments section of this news to ask your questions, which will later be read during the live.

As per tradition, the appointment is on the Everyeye Twitch Channel: food for thought will certainly not be lacking, so we invite you not to miss the appointment. If, however, you are unable to attend the live broadcast, we remind you that you can later find the replica on the Everyeye on Demand YouTube Channel. The new Q&A Deluxe session awaits you today, Friday 7 August, starting at 15:00, and will keep you company until approximately 17:00. We are waiting for you numerous and full of curiosities!