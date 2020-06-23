Q&A Deluxe this afternoon on Twitch, we are waiting for your questions for the live broadcast

Share it:

Like every Tuesday, Q&A Deluxe is back this afternoon! There is certainly no shortage of news, including Crash Bandicoot 4, Cyberpunk 2077, Marvel's Avengers and the many rumors about the new PS5 and Xbox Series X games coming soon.

From 10:00 to 12:00 Alessandro will keep us company with a new episode of EveryDay and two hours of free talk. At 13:00 space at The Last Of Us 2 and the phenomenon of review bombing, a discussion on a practice unfortunately widespread in recent years. At 15:00 the Q&A Deluxe will air, look forward to your questions in the comments below, the most interesting will be read during the transmission, we recommend to be concise, only in this way will we be able to give space to the largest number of questions.

At 17:00 we comment on the New Game + Expo event with announcements from publishers such as SNK, SEGA, Atlus, NIS America and many others, at 19:00 space in Il Green with Apex Legends while at 21:00 Wesa Land returns with a new episode focused on Souls … past and future.

We are waiting for you on our Twitch channel, we remind you that by subscribing you will receive a notification a few minutes before the start of the broadcasts. If you cannot follow the live appointments, we remind you that all the shows are available in replication on Everyeye On Demand, the Q&A and Talk Shows are also published in audio format on Spotify, Apple Podcasts and Google Podcasts. Do not miss!