Q&A Deluxe this afternoon on Twitch, leave us your questions here for the live broadcast

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Like every Friday it's time for Q&A Deluxe again! There is certainly no shortage of news thanks to the announcements of the last few hours: from referral of Cyberpunk 2077 the Crash Bandicoot 4 leak, passing through the EA Play games and the release of The Last Of Us Part 2.

From 10:00 to 12:00 Francesco will keep us company with a new episode of EveryDay and two hours of free talk. At 13:00 the Fossa will always be live with The Last Of Us part 2 and will show you the first two hours of play without a spoiler and without a cutscene. The Q&A Deluxe will air on 3pm, look forward to your questions in the comments below, the most interesting will be read during the transmission, we recommend to be concise, only in this way will we be able to give space to the largest number of questions.

At 5:00 pm Cydonia returns with a space dedicated to first DLC of Pokemon Sword and Shield while at 7.00 pm space at Green with Call of Duty Warzone. At 21:00 we end the day with Dead Cells played by Be_Frankie for the video section A Tutto Indie.

We are waiting for you on our Twitch channel, we remind you that by subscribing you will receive a notification a few minutes before the start of the broadcasts. If you cannot follow the live appointments, we remind you that all the shows are available in replication on Everyeye On Demand, the Q&A and Talk Shows are also published in audio format on Spotify, Apple Podcasts and Google Podcasts. Do not miss!