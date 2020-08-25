Q&A Deluxe this afternoon at 3pm, we answer your questions live

Share it:

Also this week the appointment with the Q&A Deluxe returns which will see the editorial staff of Everyeye.it intent on answering all your questions starting at 15:00, obviously live on Twitch.

From 10:00 to 12:00 Todd will keep us company with a new episode of EveryDay and two hours of free chat. At 15:00 the Q&A Deluxe will air, look forward to your questions in the comments below, the most interesting will be read during the broadcast, we recommend that you be concise, only in this way will we be able to give space to the greatest number of questions.

From 17:30 we will comment on the third broadcast of Outrirders while at 21:00 GiornoGaming will show us the new DLC of Remnant from the Ashes. We are waiting for you on our Twitch channel, we remind you that by subscribing you will receive a notification a few minutes before the start of broadcasts. For subscribe to the channel just click on the purple heart-shaped icon on Twitch. In this way, you will receive a notification when the broadcasts start and you will have the opportunity to interact live with the editorial staff. If you cannot follow the live appointments, we remind you that all the shows are available in rerun on Everyeye On Demand, the Q&A and Talk Show are also published in audio format on Spotify, Apple Podcasts and Google Podcasts.