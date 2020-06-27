Q&A Deluxe on Twitch today: the editorial team replies, the designer Breccia is also a guest!

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The appointment with the Q&A by Everyeye, now scheduled to start in its Deluxe format, for two whole hours in the company of the editorial staff and a special guest.

The appointment is set for today, Friday 26 June, at 15:00, obviously on the shores of the Everyeye Twitch Channel. After the first hour of discussion, the editorial staff will also welcome live Breccia, well-known Italian designer. Recently, remember, the professional has made an interesting review of the design chosen by Sony for its new flagship console. The professional will join the Q&A Deluxe by Everyeye starting from 16:00 and will remain available until the end of the live broadcast, set for 17:00. During this time, he will be happy to answer questions from the community.

As usual, we therefore invite you to anticipate your gaming questions directly at the bottom of this news, in the appropriate comments section. Obviously, it is also possible to anticipate questions specifically addressed to Breccia: an interesting opportunity to return to discuss the next gen console design, pending further details on the arrival on the market of PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X. The appointment will start from 15:00, we are waiting for you on the Everyeye Twitch Channel!