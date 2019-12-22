Q&A Deluxe live on Twitch today, followed by Pokémon Sword and Shield and much more

Share it:

Here we are, it's Friday, it's the last weekend before Christmas, and for some lucky people, even the holidays begin today. The Everyeye's Twitch channel however it is still more than active, and even today the events that we have designed for you are truly not to be missed.

As often happens, in fact, you will be the protagonists: from 3 pm a session of not one, but two hours of Questions and answers in our Q&A Deluxe. Start writing your gaming-related questions in the comments of this news, and the most interesting will be read during the live broadcast.

At 17 then the aspiring coach who is in all of us will surely find bread for his teeth with Sword and Shield Pokémon together with our Cydonia (to get ready, read our review of Pokémon Sword and Shield), before ending the day with our approach to Cyberpunk 2077: at 9 pm there is Cyberpunk Fever, and we will talk about Remember Me with Be_Frankie.

So, in summary:

Friday December 20th

15:00 – Q&A Deluxe

17:00 – Pokemon Sword and Shield: Battlespot feat Cydonia

9.00 pm – Cyberpunk Fever: Remember Me with Be_Frankie

To participate in our live shows you can subscribe to the Tey channel of Everyeye.it, or you can find all our live broadcasts also on the YouTube channel Everyeye on Demand. We are waiting for you!