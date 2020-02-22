Q&A Deluxe live on Twitch from 15:00! We await your questions

Share it:

It is finally Friday and the weekend is about to begin which can finally restore us from the labors of the week. And what better way to start it, if not to pass it in our company on Everyeye.it Twitch channel? Let's see what today's schedule offers us.

It starts immediately great, since you will be the protagonists: in fact, at 15:00 a long session of Questions and Answers begins, with our Q&A Deluxe. Two hours in which we will try to satisfy all your video game curiosities and perplexities. Yesterday, for example, there was the presentation of Animal Crossing New Horizons, and the topics will certainly not be missing. Start writing your questions in the comments of this news, and the most interesting will be read during the broadcast.

At 17 then it will be time to vent the labors of the week, taking a few blows of blows on Street Fighter V: Champion Edition, of course in the company of our SchiacciSempre.

Finally, it closes at 9 pm with the now classic appointment with Cyberpunk Fever: Be_Frankie will tell you about today Shadowrun Returns. Not bad, right?

So, in summary:

To participate in our live shows, don't forget to subscribe to the Everyeye.it Twitch channel, but find all our broadcasts also on the YouTube channel Everyeye On Demand.