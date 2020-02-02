Q&A Deluxe and Kingdom Hearts 3 special with Cydonia this afternoon on Twitch

Share it:

Finally it's Friday, we enter the much-desired weekend, and while many of us are already waiting for Sunday night to discover all the trailers shown during the Super Bowlothers will take advantage of these days to recharge their batteries. And U.S? Well, we keep you company live!

Indeed, you will be the protagonists of our live on Twitch today, as two sessions are scheduled Q & A, questions and answers live with the editorial staff. We start at 15, with a Q&A Deluxe, in which we will respond for two hours to all your curiosities and gaming needs, and then continue together with Cydonia from 17, where the main theme of this Special Q&A will be the Kingdom Hearts 3 DLC, ReMIND.

We await your questions live on the Tey channel of Everyeye.it, and you can also start writing them among the comments of this news: the most interesting will be read during the live broadcast. Finally at 9 pm we continue our study on the world of Cyberpunk, talking about the bartender simulator VA-11 HALL-A: Cyberpunk Bartender Action, along with Be_Frankie.

To recap:

Friday 31 January

15:00 – Q&A Deluxe

17:00 – Special Q&A: KH3 ReMIND feat. Cydonia

9.00 pm – Cyberpunk Fever: VA-11 HALL-A: Cyberpunk Bartender Action feat. Be_Frankie

And if you can't manage to follow everything live, you can also find our live shows on the YouTube channel Everyeye On Demand.