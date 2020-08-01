Q&A Deluxe afternoon at 15:00, leave your questions here for the live broadcast

Share it:

New appointment today at 15:00 with the according to Q&A Deluxe of the week, we are waiting for you live on our Twitch channel to answer all your questions and curiosities about the world of video games!

From 10:00 to 12:00 Francesco will keep us company with a new episode of EveryDay and two hours of free talk. At 15:00 the Q&A Deluxe will air, look forward to your questions in the comments below, the most interesting will be read during the transmission, we recommend to be concise, only in this way will we be able to give space to the largest number of questions.

At 5pm space at GTA Online played by Alessandro while at 21:00 the day ends with Be_Franki and a new episode of A Tutto Indie dedicated to Transistors. We are waiting for you on our Twitch channel, we remind you that by subscribing you will receive a notification a few minutes before the start of the broadcasts. If you cannot follow the live events, we remind you that all the shows are available in replication on Everyeye On Demand, the Q&A and Talk Shows are also published in audio format on Spotify, Apple Podcasts and Google Podcasts. Do not miss!