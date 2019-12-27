Q&A Deluxe: 2 hours of Questions and Answers today from 15:00 on Twitch

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Today (Friday 27 December), the editorial staff of Everyeye.it will meet on our channel Twitch to host a new session Q&A Deluxe, during which he will answer all the questions and curiosities of the readers on the latest news in the videogame world.

The news to talk about certainly will not fail: from what could be the Xbox Series X specifications to the first games coming to PlayStation 5, passing through the possible arrival on the market of a hypothetical The Witcher 4 in the wake of the success that is maturing Strigo TV series.

The appointment with the Q&A Deluxe of Everyeye.it it is scheduled for this afternoon (December 27) at 15:00. The broadcast will be broadcast on our Twitch channel and will run for two hours. On this occasion, we invite you to register on the Everyeye Twitch channel to receive a notification a few minutes before the start of the broadcast, reminding you that registration is essential to interact with the editorial staff and other members of the community during the live.

What are your curiosities to be brought to the attention of our editors during the broadcast? If you have something in mind, don't forget to take advantage of the space reserved for the comments of this news: use it to anticipate your questions to our editorial staff!