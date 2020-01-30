Q&A Cinema live today on Twitch, we are waiting for your questions

Share it:

Less than two weeks to one of the most anticipated events of the year by all cinema fans. We are obviously talking about the award ceremony for the Oscars 2020, which as usual is making people discuss even before it actually takes place.

For this reason, we have well thought of organizing a new one Q&A entirely dedicated to cinema, which will air this afternoon starting at 16:00 on Everyeye's Twitch channel. Our editors will be waiting for you to answer all your questions about the Oscars and beyond!

There is really a lot to talk about, therefore ample space will also be dedicated to all the news of the moment, the upcoming films and news coming from the sets around the world. A few days ago, for example, filming began on Matt Reeves' Batman, while the first Fast 9 trailer is expected for Friday. You already have questions to ask? Then you can already start writing them in the comments section below, the most interesting will be read live!

We take this opportunity to invite you to subscribe to Everyeye's Twitch channel, an indispensable requirement to be able to interact with the editorial team and with other viewers present in chat. By clicking on the bell-shaped symbol, you will also activate the reception of notifications on your devices, so you will not risk missing this and future appointments. We wait for you at 16:00, do not miss!