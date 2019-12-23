Q&A Cinema and TV Series today at 3pm with focus on Star Wars and The Witcher

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The appointment is back Q&A Cinema, this time with the additional content of the TV series: the appointment is set for tomorrow afternoon, December 23, from 15:00 to 17:00, in live streaming on Everyeye with Francesco Fossetti and Gabriele Laurino.

The live broadcast on Twitch will focus largely on Star Wars: Episode IX – The Rise of Skywalker is The Witcher, new series Netflix with Henry Cavill, two of the most important events of the winter season that have been scheduled for a few days respectively at the cinema and on the streaming platform on demad.

Space also for new film and television releases, therefore not taking on commitments: we warn you right now, among other things, that the chat will be divided into a first part NO SPOILER and a second part with FREE SPOILER, so you still have a few hours to catch up with the episodes or catch up on the movie JJ Abrams.

In the meantime, to those of you who have already seen both shows, tell us what you think of the two projects in the comments section that you find at the bottom of the article. For more information, please refer to our review of Star Wars and our review of The Witcher, a TV series for which we were able to preview the first five episodes.

Stay tuned for the next news, we are waiting for you on the Tey channel of Everyeye.it, you can leave your questions below in the comment space, the most interesting questions will be answered during the transmission!