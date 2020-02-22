Q&A by Everyeye on Spotify, Apple and Google Podcast: the episodes of the last week

Share it:

As we have already reported to you in recent weeks, with the intent to further expand our offer and meet the needs of our loyal public, we are uploading all the Q & A, one of the most popular and popular formats of Everyeye's Twitch channel, on Spotify, Google Podcast and Apple Podcast after the original broadcast.

For the uninitiated, during the Q&A our editors they answer all questions about the gaming world asked by our users. Since live on Twitch, the reruns in video format have always been made available on the YouTube channel Everyeye on Demand, but from this month we have decided to upload them in podcast version also on the main services in circulation, ready to be listened to in comfort and at any time.

The transmissions of the last week

In the last seven days, two new question and answer sessions have been broadcast, easily available on the aforementioned services. We are talking about the Valentine's Day Q&A Deluxe, who in nearly two hours dealt with topics such as Ghost of Tsushima, Prey, Dreams and DOOM Eternal, and the Q&A of February 18, focused on the future of Bethesda, the Easy Mode in video games and Resident Evil 2 Remake. Keep following us, the list of podcasts will continue to expand in the coming weeks as new episodes are broadcast on the Twitch channel of Everyeye.it!