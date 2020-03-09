PV and release date for Assault Lily, the new anime from the creators of the Monogatari series

Share it:

Initially muted, the new project by the talented kids from Shaft study titled Assault Lily: Bouquet showed itself once again with a brand new official trailer, also revealing Opening, Ending Theme and release date of the first season. At first glance, the series seems to be anything but a low-alloy product.

The anime is a 1: 1 adaptation of Assault Lily: Ichiryuutai is Assault Lily Arms, the two light novels written by Hiroyuki Kasama and published respectively in 2015 and 2017. The synopsis of the work reads as follows: "In the near future humanity will be almost completely destroyed by creatures nicknamed "Huge". During the war, men will create them CHARM (Counter Huge Arms), machines born of science and magic. To work best, the CHARMs must be led by little girls, also nicknamed "Lilies". The story follows the adventures of some of these Lilies, first engaged in training through the "Gardens" barracks and then in the war against these frightening creatures".

The trailer shows some clips from the first episodes, as well as the opening theme "Sacred World"and the closing one"Edel Lilie". The first was curated by the girl band RAISE A SUILEN, for the first time engaged in the creation of an anime OP, while the second was written and interpreted by Hitotsuyanagi-tai. The anime's release period is set for July 2020.

And what do you think of it? You are interested? Let us know by leaving a comment in the box below! We remind you that in the same period the second season of Re: Zero will also be released, recently postponed due to problems related to the spread of Coronavirus.