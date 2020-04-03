pure old school action, one of the best entertainments on Netflix

Share it:

Sometimes, and this is something that extends to many other aspects far from the cinematographic terrain, although it does not shine and attract all the spotlights and glances that have been and will be, it is efficiency that makes the difference. This is something that Renny Harlin knows a lot about, a filmmaker who will not be one of the great popes of Hollywood nor will appear in the lists with the best directors in history, but who has managed to shape, with the blow of a pick and shovel, a good number of feature films anchored in the memory of the film buff.

Among the most famous Finnish works we find purely nineties little jewels such as the mythical 'The Island of the severed heads', 'Lethal Memory' or 'Maximum Risk', ravings like 'The Adventures of Ford Fairlane' and, even, monster movies like the hilarious 'Deep Blue Sea'; although, probably, its most recognized title is the loved and hated in equal parts – I am among its devotees – 'The jungle 2: Red alert'.

Among all of Harlin's filmography, it is precisely John McClane's second adventure that shares most of the genetic code with 'Bodies at Rest'; a relentless action exercise as simple as it is effective that, evoking the purest essence of the genre from three decades ago, transforms a jumble of topics into an amusement ideal to disconnect the brain and enjoy fully and without any pretense.

Three guys enter a morgue …

The self-imposed exile to China that Renny Harlin underwent after his last Hollywood slip with 'Hercules: The Origin of Legend' is not that he has given too much joy to date. However, with 'Bodies at Rest', the filmmaker has managed to overcome the bump of 'Legend of the Ancient Sword', released after the simply acceptable – but successful – 'Catch a thief'; and he has succeeded using the ingredients that have given him the most joys: the shots, the fights and the corpse strings.

As I commented previously, the film to distill a vintage coffee that connects you with action movie classics such as the first two installments of 'Jungla de cristal'. Something present in its simple premise, which only requires a closed space —in this case, a morgue—, a trio of assailants armed to the teeth and with one objective in mind, and a small group of survivors who will do everything possible for overcoming a hellish night.

The glue with which these pieces are attached is still a compendium of each and every one of the cliches and common grounds that plague this type of productions, including fraternal dramas, dimly lit police officers, 'Home Alone' moments of creativity, and flat, histrionic character treatments. But surprisingly, despite the trite of the formula, the set could not leave a better taste in the mouth.

Maybe the solvent action sequences, intense enough, assembled with a great sense of space, without excessive fragmentation and improper readability of these times, are the main architects of the miracle. To these we should add an inspired management of suspense, which helps maintain interest at all times and, without the need for Hitchcockian brilliance, rounds off the tape with a good dose of tension.

Maybe once it's over 'Bodies at Rest', dissipates from memory at a speed greater than desired, but this modest, but well-satisfying Hong Kong action exercise, offers 90 of the best minutes that we can go to on Netflix to escape from the hand of a fun as crazy as hellish fun. And if it is in company, much better.