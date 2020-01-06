Pure candle! Noelia's sensual dance to celebrate the Christmas holidays

Through their social networks, Noelia he is announcing his tour for the year 2020, which his fans anxiously await; However, what attracts the attention of his followers are the sensual photographs he publishes.

The singer usually shares very suggestive photos and videos on her Instagram account, with which she promotes her adult page “Noelicious”.

Just as he likes to be recognized for his songs, apparently Noelia He also loves that his fans have it in his memory with his sensual figure and sexy way of waddling, so there is no day that he does not share images and recordings to delight them.

Like the video he published a few hours ago, in which he moves his hips in such a way that he shows that he is a candle, a flare and that his body wants more, as he sings in his song "Candela".

