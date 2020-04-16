Entertainment

         'Punky Brewster': the first reboot trailer turns the beloved orphan into a mother of three

April 16, 2020
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Many will still hardly know anything about Peacock, the new streaming service from NBCUniversal, but those responsible for the platform are making sure that this changes quickly. A little while ago we brought you the first preview of the return of 'Saved by the bell' and now it is the turn of reboot trailer from 'Punky Brewster'.

The new Punk

Actress Soleil Moon Frye gets back into the shoes of the popular Punky Brewster. Of course, she is now an adult and has to deal with the problems of being a single mother of three children. Also, everything gets more complicated when he meets Izzy, an orphan girl who reminds him a lot of herself at his age.


'Punk Brewster', Nostalgia TV

In the cast of this reboot we also find Cherie Johnson reinterpreting the best friend of the protagonist, the debutante Quinn Copeland like Izzy and Freddie Prinze Jr. like Punky's old husband.

READ:  The 31 best comedy series on Netflix, HBO, Amazon and other streaming platforms

As in the case of 'Saved by the hood', this new 'Punky Brewster' still no release date in Peacock. The main culprit for this is the coronavirus, as that caused a pause in its filming that could delay its launch until 2021.

Avatar

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

