         'Punky Brewster': the first reboot trailer turns the beloved orphan into a mother of three

Many will still hardly know anything about Peacock, the new streaming service from NBCUniversal, but those responsible for the platform are making sure that this changes quickly. A little while ago we brought you the first preview of the return of 'Saved by the bell' and now it is the turn of reboot trailer from 'Punky Brewster'.

The new Punk

Actress Soleil Moon Frye gets back into the shoes of the popular Punky Brewster. Of course, she is now an adult and has to deal with the problems of being a single mother of three children. Also, everything gets more complicated when he meets Izzy, an orphan girl who reminds him a lot of herself at his age.

In the cast of this reboot we also find Cherie Johnson reinterpreting the best friend of the protagonist, the debutante Quinn Copeland like Izzy and Freddie Prinze Jr. like Punky's old husband.

As in the case of 'Saved by the hood', this new 'Punky Brewster' still no release date in Peacock. The main culprit for this is the coronavirus, as that caused a pause in its filming that could delay its launch until 2021.