Pumpkin Jack: full 3D platformer demo gameplay. Is he the heir of Medievil?

A demo of Pumpkin Jack is available on Steam, a new 3D action platform by Nicolas Meyssonnier that the same author defines as a meeting point between the iconic series of Medievil and Jak and Daxter.

The new project published by Headup Games is scheduled for release in 2020 on PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch: the demo given to us by Meyssonnier serves precisely to immerse us in the atmospheres of this title and test its gameplay mechanics.

In the quarter of an hour full of adventures lived in the company of the hero of Pumpkin Jack we have thus managed to become familiar with the control system and with the skills of the protagonist, participating in activities that allowed us to explore the colorful scenarios of this work.

Particularly interesting were the fighting sessions that broke the rhythm of the platform breakers, with battles that set the stakes of the narrative enclosure within which we will move in the final game to restore peace among the inhabitants of Boredom Kingdom.

What do you think of this title? There Pumpkin Jack demo it can be downloaded for free from the game page just opened on Steam, consequently in addition to watching the gameplay trailer that stands at the beginning of the article you can find out for yourself what the new IP of Meyssonnier and share your opinions and judgments on this title that goes back to MediEvil and Jak and Daxter.