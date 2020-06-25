Share it:

Pumas de la UNAM will have a team in the "Expansion League" and its headquarters will be in Tabasco (Photo: Pumas)

On the eve of the presentation of the new Mexican soccer league, the Pumas from UNAM announced that they will have a team in this new project. With this, 13 of the 20 clubs that will participate in the category are confirmed.

The announced gave it Adán Augusto López Hernández, governed by the state of Tabasco, through his official Twitter account. In a series of publications, the president celebrated the agreement they reached for the benefit of young soccer players.

López Hernández was the witness of honor at the signing of the agreement between Leopoldo Silva Gutiérrez, president of the felines, and Ramón Neme Sastré, President of Soccer Pumas de Tabasco. With this, "Tabasco will have the Pumas affiliate in the Expansion League of the Mexican Soccer Federation (FMF)," he wrote.

The announcement was made by Adán Augusto López Hernández, governed by the state of Tabasco (Photo: Twitter / @adan_augusto)

The president stated that there will also be a soccer school for the team in the entity. "What will allow many children and young people to join in the practice of sport and talents from Tabasco can stand out in the practice of professional soccer ”, he indicated.

Much success to the team and many thanks to Ramón Neme and businessmen

Leopoldo Silva Gutiérrez, president of the felines, and Ramón Neme Sastré, president of Soccer Pumas de Tabasco signed the agreement (Photo: Twitter / @adan_augusto)

In turn, the club confirmed the announcement with a press release. He explained that the school will be based in Villahermosa and "with this project, we reinforce the commitment to training and growth of Mexican soccer players".

It should be noted that this Friday, the Liga MX Owners Assembly will deal with the subject of the new category. They are expected to announce the regulations, name, schedule and the rest of the teams that will participate.

Goodbye Ascenso MX

Black Lions, Deer and Roadrunners filed an appeal with the TAS for the disappearance of Ascenso MX (Photo: Twitter / @AscensoBBVAMX)

On April 17, Enrique Bonilla, president of Liga MX, announced measures to rescue the silver division, among which the elimination of the Ascenso MX stands out. Although this was an agreement between club owners in the two categories, there were some dissenters who called on the rest of the divisions to speak out.

For the growth of the debate that was generated around Mexican soccer throughout the week, the Mexican Football Federation held an extraordinary assembly To solve the problem. Representatives from the LIGA MX, Ascenso MX, Premier League, TDP League and Amateur Sector were present at the meeting.

After this assembly, which was held on April 24, through a press release, ratified "the agreements that are part of the general rescue plan for ASCENSO MX".

Enrique Bonilla, president of Liga MX, announced measures to rescue the silver division (Photo: Henry Romero / Reuters)

Among the highlights were the temporary suspension of promotion and descent for six seasons, funds earmarked for the 12 teams in the category (20 million pesos a year for each club) and financial fines for the last three places in the first division.

They also noted that 12 clubs from Liga de Ascenso MX may participate, as well as the Liga MX clubs, plus three guest clubs from the Premier League, that is, the Mexican Third Division. So far, only Pumas and the 12 clubs in the silver division are confirmed to participate.

However, Black Lions, Deer of Mérida and Correcaminos seek to change this decision. They have demonstrated in the streets, are looking for a debate with the FMF executives and have even filed a complaint with the Court of Arbitration for Sport (TAS), which is followed by the current lawsuit.

