PUMA presents a new collection of clothes inspired by Sonic

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The new clothing collection PUMA x SONIC It is exactly what you expect seeing the name, because the brand has returned to team up with SEGA to put the blue hedgehog and his friends as protagonists of a new collection quite interesting.

There are t-shirts, sweatshirts and sneakers with motifs taken from Sonic video games, as it is not a collection focused on the impending film. You can see characters like Knuckles and Shadow among the highlights in the collection.

Mixing the playful Sonic character with the PUMA sporty style, the PUMA x SONIC collection consists of the RS-X³ SONIC sports shoes desasaplanded in two new colors with a semi-transparent white or black grid interior, bright colors and gold accents, available both in sizes for adults and children. The collection also features the PUMA x SONIC hoodie in bright blue or plain black and the PUMA x SONIC t-shirts with drawings on both the front and the back as well as a model with drawings printed on all sides. To complete the collection, all kinds of accessories, sneakers and matching t-shirts have also been desasaplanded for the little ones adorned with drawings and the most cool elements taken directly from the Sonic universe.

The shoes range from 70 to 120 euros, there are t-shirts for about 25 euros, hats, backpacks and a total of 35 products that can already be purchased following this link and that you can see in detail in the following gallery.

From time to time we talk to you about interesting collections of clothes like these shirts inspired by all the Kanto Pokémon, this collection of gifts from League of Legends for Valentine's Day or these high-end garments inspired by Red Dead Redemption II.