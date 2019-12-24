Puma announces shoes to play video games

Share it:

At the moment they are not available in our country, but the truth is that the new Puma shoes "to play video games" are really curious. These are shoes to be at home with gaming style that are causing sensation in the community. At the moment they are only available in the United Kingdom and Australia.

They are called Active Gaming Footwear. and are desasaplanded to "use indoors and in the sand". In addition, according to Puma they offer "Comfort, support and grip without interruptions so that players can adapt to different active game modes.".

And it is precisely there that gaming nature resides, rather than in the aspect itself. That is, according to Puma the shoes have different modes, like a game. Of course, they are not exactly cheap, since they change for about 90 euros at the moment.

In short, it is a shoe for active players that fit the feet like a sock, while being breathable. As if that were not enough, the rubber part gives them a special adhesion for roofed floors. In addition, the template comes with two layers of different densities modeled with 3D so that the foot does not dance. What do you think?

