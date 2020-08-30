Pulp Fiction, what was Vincent Vega doing in Amsterdam? Let’s find out together

Share it:

In Pulp Fiction Vincent Vega points out that he had a rather eventful past in Amsterdam but, in reality, it was never specified what he did in the Dutch city. Let’s try to clarify together.

In its iconic conversation with Jules Winnfield, the character says he spent three years there and only thanks to some statements by Tarantino we can understand what happened in that period of his life.

In fact, the director told in a recent interview that he wanted to make a bridging film between Pulp Fiction and Le Iene titled Double V Vega, centered on the stories of Vincent and Vic Vega aka Mr. Blonde, among the protagonists of his first two films.

This project would have seen the two Vega brothers in Amsterdam where Vincent would run a club for Marsellus. Vic would show up on a visit, and of course they would get in trouble, even though exactly what happened is something not even Tarantino knows. The Vega brothers’ film did not go beyond the simple idea, because when Tarantino tried to make it all come true he realized that Travolta and Madsen were now clearly aged compared to the characters they were supposed to play and were busy with other work projects.

Judging by Vic’s words, the Dutch years would certainly have been exciting, as was the entire period of stay in Europe in general. What exactly happened while running that Night Club we will probably never know but, it will certainly not have been too relevant if Tarantino did not consider it necessary to explicitly tell it in Pulp Fiction of which you can read our review.