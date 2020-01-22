Pull & Bear sells some facial stickers with which we can recreate the makeup of ‘Euphoria‘

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

'Euphoria' It's much more than a teenage drama. In addition to addressing issues such as drugs, sex or violence, the series has generated a revolution in the world of beauty like few others. Their makeups inspired by the 80s and 90s are really spectacular. A lot of shine, many bright, smoky colors… Anyway, proposals of the most 'glam' that 'a priori' seem complicated to move to reality. True, they are, but from now on we will have it a little easier thanks to Pull & Bear, which has released some facial stickers with which we can emulate the 'beauty' proposals of this successful HBO series. Thank you, Amancio!

In 'Euphoria', Maddy (played by Alexa Demie) is a real queen when it comes to bright-eyed makeup. Well, rather, the makeup artist of the series, Doniella Davy, the true architect of these wonders. One of our favorites is this 'look', achieved based on 'crystals' on the eyelids, That is a true work of art. Well, with these stickers we are talking about, we are a little closer to being able to feel like her.

The facial stickers with which you can easily copy Maddy's 'look'

Best of all, with these little stickers you will need to be radiant. There are in two versions. The first one, in full color, is perfect for the festival season that is about to begin.

There is also another more classic, pearl, for a slightly more romantic finish.

Best of all, apart from its price (4.99 euros each one), is that they seem very easy to apply. You dare?