Puella Magi Madoka Magica: the second season is officially in production

September 5, 2020
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Studio Shaft is not a company known only for the extraordinary television transposition of Nisio Isin’s Monogatari Series, but also for one of the most controversial psychological series in the history of animation, Puella Magi Madoka Magica. A breaking news of the last hour confirms a highly anticipated novelty.

We’ve been talking about a sequel to Madoka Magica for 8 years. However, for one reason or another, Season 2 has never been through, at least so far. The screenwriter, in fact, had confirmed on the occasion of the release of the third film that the story had not yet been completed, even if since then no news has emerged in this regard.

Surprisingly, when hopes were beginning to fade, a statement by Studio Shaft confirmed that Puella Magi Madoka Magica 2 is currently in production. The sequel was born in conjunction with the approach of the 10th anniversary of the franchise in 2021 which, inevitably, will trigger a series of chain projects inherent to the adventures of the wizards of Akiyuki Shinbo.

We just have to wait for further news regarding the highly anticipated sequel. In any case, we suggest that you stay tuned to our pages so as not to miss any updates. And you, instead, what do you think of this surprise announcement, had you lost hope? Let us know with a comment below.

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

