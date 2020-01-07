Entertainment

Published the first images of an incredible statue dedicated to Naruto

January 7, 2020
Maria Rivera
Of Naruto we have now really talked about it in all possible ways, an epic made of countless works that, between manga, video games and anime, has been able to conquer the hearts of millions and millions of fans, still happy to get in touch with new productions dedicated to our favorite ninjas.

Obviously, both for such franchises, these successes also carry wagons of themed gadgets much coveted by collectors, and if not long ago we had the opportunity to show you a splendid Naruto Shippuden themed statue, this time it is Naruto to earn the spotlight thanks to a product that will appeal to many.

In fact, through a post published on Twitter, the first images were published – viewable at the bottom of the news – of a magnificent statue dedicated to Naruto and sold at a price of well € 319, a figure of no small importance which, however, is justified by the excellent work done in its realization. According to what has been revealed, the statue – which sees our Naruto ready to launch a violent attack – is in 1/7 scale, with a size of 45x35x39cm. The release date has been set for the second quarter of 2020 but interested parties can already pre-order one of the only 366 units available today.

Before greeting you, we remind you that in the last few days the new opening theme for Boruto Naruto Next Generations has been presented.

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

