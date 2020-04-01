Published new information on the animated film Wanting to Cry, I Pretend to Be a Cat

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

You may have never heard of it, but Nakitai Watashi wa Neko wo Kaburu (Wanting to Cry, I Pretend to Be a Cat)animated film that is being made under the supervision of Mari Okada, is seen with extreme interest by a very rich part of the Japanese public, who has been speaking for a long time on the production social networks.

Well, the Studio Colorido that is dealing with the film has released some new information on the production – currently expected in Japanese theaters on June 5, 2020 – and, in particular, have been some new voice actors added to the cast who is currently working on the film. Below you can read the names so far confirmed:

Minako Kotobuki as Yoriko Fukase, a close friend of Muge

Kensho Ono as Masamichi Isami, friend of Hinode

Susumu Chiba as Yōji Sasaki, Muge's father

Ayako Kawasumi as Kaoru Mizutani, the girlfriend of Muge's father

Sayaka Ohara as Miki Saitō, Muge's mother

Daisuke Namikawa as Tomoya Sakaguchi, a young man who works in the ceramic studio of the Hinode family

In case you don't know it, the work tells the story of Miyo Sasaki, called Muge, a high school student who lives in Tokoname in Aichi prefecture. During the years spent at school, the young girl falls in love with classmate Kento Hinode, who unfortunately does not have the same feelings for her. One day, however, Mage finds a mask capable of transforming it into a cat, an unexpected event that will allow her to stay close to the one she loves, even if it means losing her humanity.

Before saying goodbye, we remind you that on the pages of Everyeye you can find the first trailer dedicated to Wanting to Cry, I Pretend to Be a Cat.