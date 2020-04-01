Entertainment

Published new information on the animated film Wanting to Cry, I Pretend to Be a Cat

April 1, 2020
Add Comment
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Share it:

You may have never heard of it, but Nakitai Watashi wa Neko wo Kaburu (Wanting to Cry, I Pretend to Be a Cat)animated film that is being made under the supervision of Mari Okada, is seen with extreme interest by a very rich part of the Japanese public, who has been speaking for a long time on the production social networks.

Well, the Studio Colorido that is dealing with the film has released some new information on the production – currently expected in Japanese theaters on June 5, 2020 – and, in particular, have been some new voice actors added to the cast who is currently working on the film. Below you can read the names so far confirmed:

  • Minako Kotobuki as Yoriko Fukase, a close friend of Muge
  • Kensho Ono as Masamichi Isami, friend of Hinode
  • Susumu Chiba as Yōji Sasaki, Muge's father
  • Ayako Kawasumi as Kaoru Mizutani, the girlfriend of Muge's father
  • Sayaka Ohara as Miki Saitō, Muge's mother
  • Daisuke Namikawa as Tomoya Sakaguchi, a young man who works in the ceramic studio of the Hinode family
READ:  Coronavirus, Adult Swim: "No delay with Uzumaki, the anime comes out in 2020"

In case you don't know it, the work tells the story of Miyo Sasaki, called Muge, a high school student who lives in Tokoname in Aichi prefecture. During the years spent at school, the young girl falls in love with classmate Kento Hinode, who unfortunately does not have the same feelings for her. One day, however, Mage finds a mask capable of transforming it into a cat, an unexpected event that will allow her to stay close to the one she loves, even if it means losing her humanity.

Before saying goodbye, we remind you that on the pages of Everyeye you can find the first trailer dedicated to Wanting to Cry, I Pretend to Be a Cat.

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to lisadurantks @ gmail.com
. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.