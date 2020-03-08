Published a trailer for the new episode of the latest animated series dedicated to Pokémon

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

There is no doubt that the millions of fans linked to the franchise of Pokémon have had something to talk about over the past few months, either for the game released on Nintendo Switch – and which will also be followed by expansions -, or for the sudden arrival of two new animated series that have been able to intrigue the public.

In particular, the last large animated production dedicated to our multicolor monsters has been able to amaze a rich slice of the public, who has greatly appreciated the various stories narrated and the many well-known faces that made their appearance episode by episode, with our loved Ash and Pikachu who found themselves wandering all the regions we have come to know during the various animated series of the brand.

Well, during the last few hours a new and interesting promotional video has been published dedicated to the seventeenth episode of the anime – which you can see in depth news -, a trailer through which you can observe some of the scenes that will characterize the episode, which should present how central theme an unspecified quarrel between Go and his Scorbunny.

Before saying goodbye, we also remind you that the sixteenth episode of the series dedicated to Pokémon had already been able to make people talk about themselves.