Published a new trailer with English subtitles of Gundam: Hathaway

January 3, 2020
Maria Rivera
The one of Mobile Suit Gundam is a very famous epic in every corner of the globe that over the course of these long years has seen the release of paper productions, animated series of all kinds, endless video games, films and infinite gadgets, a success that has brought IP to celebrate its fortieth anniversary in 2019.

But now that we have entered fully into 2020, the franchise seems far from willing to take a break and indeed, new productions appear ready to introduce themselves to the fans. During these years, we have repeatedly spoken to you about Mobile Suit Gundam Hathaway, the first film of a trilogy that will adapt the homonymous light novels written by Yoshiyuki Tomino between 1989 and 1990.

Indeed, this first cinematographic work has undergone various slowdowns in the production phase which have delayed its release, but the times seem to be finally ripe. The site Gundam.info has indeed published a new promotional video with English subtitles dedicated to the film, all accompanied by some images that can be viewed in the news.

Along with the trailer, it was also confirmed that the film is now expected for July 23, 2020, which means that we will have to wait a little longer before we can enjoy the production. In case you don't know him, in the past other trailers dedicated to Mobile Suit Gundam Hathaway have been released, a work that will be set after the events seen in the film Mobile Suit Gundam: Char's Counterattack.

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

