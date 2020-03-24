PUBG's third anniversary comes with free skins

Share it:

It's been three years since PUBG It put the competitive video game backwards, popularizing what we know as battle royale and forcing multiple renowned franchises to adapt, including this way of playing in their titles.

On the occasion of this third anniversary, a contest was held through which the community could desasapland skins for weapons, characters and parachutes. The winners could see their desasaplands in the game and those desasaplands are the ones that will now be offered free of charge to all players.

The desasaplands are those in the following image and can be obtained from March 23 to April 23 on PC and from March 26 to April 25 on consoles. On PC they can be obtained in the store for free and on consoles they are obtained simply by logging in to the game.

The developers have taken the opportunity to send a message to the community reviewing what has been achieved to date and sharing their wishes for what is to come, as they promise to continue improving constantly.

PUBG has come a long way since March 2017 and we are aware that we still have a lot to do, but it is precisely thanks to you that we have been able to make our little game become one of the greatest games of all time. We know that an achievement like this carries great responsibility and therefore we will continue to work very hard this year to do better this year. We hope to share all our plans for 2020 with you soon and we want to thank you once again for being part of this incredible journey. From all the PUBG team around the world.

Since its launch PUBG has been threatened and often surpassed by others. Its main rival has been Fortnite since Epic Games conquered the planet with its colorful and frantic adaptation of the battle royale. Now others like Call of Duty: Warzone are here to keep some of the cake and it doesn't fare badly with its more than 30 million players in a few weeks.