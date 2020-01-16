PUBG: the Motoaliante is now available on public PC servers

Share it:

Starting today players PC of PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds can experience the thrill of flying thanks to the Motorglider, a new vehicle now available on the game's public servers. On this occasion we can also take a first look at the new map Karakin.

The Motorglider it is available starting today (15 January) on the public servers of the PC version of PUBG, exclusively in maps Erangel is Miramar. Below are the characteristics of this new vehicle:

The motor glider has two seats: one is for the pilot and the other for the passenger, who can fire and use any weapon from the rear seat.

The motor glider will be generated in random places on the map.

To take off, you must reach the required speed of 65 km / h, then tilt upwards with the S key:

You will automatically take off once the speed reaches 70 km / h.

The fuel consumption of the glider depends on the speed of the engine: the more power you give, the faster you will stay dry.

The motor glider will be generated with the tank empty. It is necessary to fill up before starting the engine.

There is no maximum altitude that you can reach: the sky is all yours! But be careful: the engine will begin to lose power as you get on.

Below, however, i main commands

Use the W / S keys to control the pitch and the A / D keys to roll the aircraft. Left stick (Xbox) and L3 (PS4) on console.

Adjust the power by holding down the left SHIFT and left CTRL keys. Left trigger, right trigger (Xbox), L2 and R2 (PS4) on console.

When you are on the ground, hold down the spacebar to engage the handbrake. Y (Xbox) and triangle (PS4) buttons on console.

The motor glider is now available in the version PC of PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds, and will also arrive on consoles with the PUBG Season 6 debut.

Meanwhile, on this occasion, the developers of PUBG have published on Twitter a short teaser of the new Karakin map, which you can see in the post that we reported at the bottom of the news.