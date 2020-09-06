PUBG: The Killer Clown Set is free for all PS Plus users

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

After gifting all subscribers to Playstation plus The new Combat Pack of Call of Duty Warzone, Sony returns to the attack with another bundle rich in content for players of PlayerUnknown’s Battleground, one of two free games of September with the PS Plus.

By adding the PUBG Landing Pack to your collection you get the Killer clown set, 5 tickets to level up in the season pass and the skin Rip Tide per l’SLR part of the series Battlestat, that is the collection of camouflages that keep track of the kills made with that weapon. The contents in question are added to the profile through crates and must then be opened by the player by visiting the menu used for customization.

In case you are interested, you can redeem the package directly from the console by visiting the store or by adding the package to the cart from the web version of the PS Store:

The offer in question will be valid until 19:00 Italian on 6 October 2020, so you have just over a month to proceed with the redemption of the DLC.

Did you know that Epic Games’ Tim Sweeney recently advertised PUBG for iPhone?