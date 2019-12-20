PUBG receives its first aerial vehicle

Share it:

The developers of PUBG They continue experimenting with new ways to play in their battle royale and the last addition has been a motorized hang glider that allows players to navigate the air in search of prey to hunt down.

While we drive one of these vehicles for two people our co-pilot can throw throwing objects and shoot. If an enemy destroys the engine we can continue planning to try to reach a safe place.

The motorized hang glider allows you to move through the air, along with a partner, and access the opposite end of the circle in the blink of an eye. To take off, you will have to reach a speed of 70 km / h (much lower than the 140 km / h needed to travel in time) and, as soon as you start moving, you can use the accelerator to move forward. Be careful with the rotor or you will soon discover that, before a mower, your face has everything to lose.

Take flight in the new Motor Glider! Test it out in #PUBG Labs until 12/23. Full details: https://t.co/tqQiTDkgMK pic.twitter.com/vEfRMHpZZq – PUBG (@PUBG) December 20, 2019

This vehicle will only be available from today, December 20, until December 23. It is recommended that you enter the game to try it if you are curious, because we do not know when it will return or if it will return directly. It can only be found in Erangel and Miramar in games of a maximum of 80 people.