PUBG presents Karakin, a new map with destructible buildings

Season 6 of PUBG It comes with a new map under the arm. This is Karakin and its characteristics include a size of 2×2 kilometers and a black zone that will be differentiated from the well-known red zone for its ability to break down the buildings it reaches with its bombings.

Hiding in a building to wait for the storm to pass will no longer be effective on this island located on the North African coast where developers say we should expect the tension of Miramar clashes combined with the Sanhok game rhythm, until Now the smallest map of the game.

There are some more news on this map. There will be secret booties to find using new adhesive grenades perfect to break into certain destructible areas. It will also be possible to penetrate with weak walls shots of the stage to end what is behind.

Karakin will be available to all players when season 6 begins on January 22, but those with access to the realm of tests can now parachute to this new location and test their novelties and the way they change the game.

Outside of this new map we will find new features such as the improved motorized hang glider with two seats that can be found on maps such as Miramar and Erangel, with an appearance rate of 10 units per game in 40 possible fixed locations.

At the moment it is not clear how many of the interesting developments at the mechanical level introduced in Karakin will become available in the rest of the maps if that happens. It is certainly a bit strange that there are possibilities such as demolishing buildings or destroying certain parts of the environment on a map and not in the rest, but it is something that players in this battle royale are already accustomed to seeing.

