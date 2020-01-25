PUBG Mobile: it could be banned in India, due to addiction and violence

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The use of PUBG Mobile may be banned in India after a lawyer has filed a lawsuit before the High Court of Haryana, northern Indian state.

The reasons for the intervention concern two issues which, in the past few months, have been at the center of the debate: the addiction and theincitement to violence.

If you remember, already at the beginning of 2019 the mobile title was banned (and its use limited to six hours a day) for a short period in several Indian cities, after some deaths had occurred due to the abuse of the mobile application as much as the home version of PUBG.

Over 20 players were arrested for violating this ban. A sixteen year old boy committed suicide because he had been forbidden by his parents to play and other deaths occurred because several users, totally absorbed by the game, ended up overwhelmed by trains and cars.

According to the latest information, the Haryana court has asked the Ministry of Technology and Information for an opinion. The complaint presented to the Court reads:The boys are losing interest in their studies and have become addicted to gambling" is "the parents of these children are defenseless. In case they insist that they stop playing it, the boys become aggressive and go into depression".

India is currently one of the countries with the highest density of PUBG players, a real phenomenon that has also made its mark in the export scene. Think about the event All-Stars India 2019 PUBG Mobile had a prize pool of 70,000 Dollars and, last Milan Games Week hosted many Indian players, flown to Milan to participate in the PUBG Mobile Open.

As for the deaths related to the abuse of the application, it is the case of a couple of days ago 25-year-old died of a stroke during a game of PUBG Mobile. According to the coroner, the stroke occurred because the boy was too excited (or overstimulated) while playing PUBG.

Other Asian countries, where application is an unprecedented phenomenon, have adopted other solutions. In China, a more sweetened version has been released to minimize violence. In Nepal, network and mobile providers are legally obliged to block the game.

The Indian state court, called to rule on this debate, would not have legislative power anyway, but it could be the first step towards the future shutdown of the application across the country.