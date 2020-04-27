PUBG introduces bots in the games of PS4 and Xbox One

Share it:

As PUBG it has been losing popularity it has become more difficult for new players to enjoy the game. Many of the inhabitants of the Bluehole game servers have enough experience and fighting them can be frustrating if you have just arrived, which is why bots were introduced in the mobile version.

Now this tool, used for newcomers to learn how to play with much less aggressive enemies, will be implemented on the PS4 and Xbox One version as can be read in an official update.

Joon H. Choi has discussed this topic in an official post:

As in many games, we have seen that the general level of our players has improved sasaplandificantly during these 3 years. While PUBG veterans can continue to improve their skills, we have seen that many new players are eliminated without killing or dealing damage. You have been telling us for some time that the difference in skill between new players and veterans is too great to improve, so we have developed the following. In order for novice players to enjoy PUBG and all it has to offer, we have decided to introduce bots with the 7.1 update. Bots can have both positive and negative effects in the game, depending on how well programmed it is, for this reason, we will review a series of aspects that have been taken into account when developing these artificial aggressors.

The implementation of the bots will be monitored over time so that their behavior in the games is as realistic as possible while still serving their purpose of making the title more accessible to everyone.