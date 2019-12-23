PUBG developers banish about 100,000 players a week

Share it:

Lately the community of PUBG She has been very concerned about the state of the game and the apparent abandonment to which they have been relegated by the developers. Following these complaints spokesmen of the PUBG study. Corp have come out to face publicly.

Hawkinz, community manager of PUBG, told Reddit that they are doing everything possible to tackle the multiple problems present in the community of their game. One of them is the worrying proliferation of cheats, something that leads them to expel an average of 100,000 players per week.

Many players ask that expulsions by hardware ID be applied more often, something that from the study they claim they cannot do frequently. This type of expulsion prevents the banned from returning to the game with another account, as they would need to buy new equipment to play.

The opening of the license to the Chinese market has had an impact on the number of cheats against which lawful players have to face and developers say they are doing everything possible to curb this escalation of problems.