PUBG and the fight against cheaters: 100,000 accounts are banned every week

From the pages of Reddit, PUBG Corp.'s Community Manager, Hawkinz, tries to respond to criticism from those who believe that the company has stopped fighting the phenomenon of PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds cheaters.

According to the communication manager of PUBG Corp., indeed, "In terms of the volume of cheater reports, we haven't seen so many in a long time. We therefore understand how frustrating it can be to deal with these cheaters and we know how serious their impact on games is right now".

For this, Hawkinz explains that the software house is waging a strenuous struggle for counter the cheaters and that, only in the second week of December, did they pass exactly 116.531 ban for as many battle royale accounts. "We often ban over 100,000 accounts per week", reiterates the same community manager of PUBG Corp. in response to those who believe that the company is not doing anything to stop the cheaters.

According to Hawkinz himself, however, "unfortunately, in many cases we cannot issue temporary hardware ID bans", and that consequently it is plausible that many of these cheaters have managed to return to the game by taking on a new digital identity through theopening a parallel account. In this regard, the manager declares that the company is proceeding to integrate PUBG's even more advanced anti-cheat measures, even if he prefers not to discuss the details to prevent the cheaters from taking countermeasures.