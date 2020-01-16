PUBG: A trailer reveals the new Karakin destructible map

Share it:

Fans of PlayerUnknown's Battleground are eagerly awaiting the sixth season of the game, and the developers have just helped to raise the hype, spreading a trailer for the new destructible map, called Karakin, and that will change the cards on the table of the father of battle royale quite a bit.

It is indeed a map for 64 players, which will offer several destructible elements, so the player will be able to blow up walls, walls and buildings to find and hit his opponents. A nice change in the genre in short.

PUBG Season 6 will be available from January 22, 2020, and the new map is not the only change expected: the new update should in fact bring new items, new weapons, new ways to play and several changes to the current balance of weapons.

Meanwhile, the developers continue their fight against the hackers and i cheater, to make the game environment as healthy as possible: to understand it, just take a look at the declared numbers: every week 100,000 accounts are banned on PUBG.

PUBG has sold 10 million copies in the last 18 months, and still boasts many players active on all platforms, confirming itself as one of the most popular video games of these times.